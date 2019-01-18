Menu
Toddler pulled from pool unconscious

by Amanda Robbemond
18th Jan 2019 5:43 PM
A YOUNG child is in a serious condition after a near drowning in a Gold Coast pool.

Just before 4pm paramedics were called to a private resort, believed to be the Marriott, in Surfers Paradise after reports a female toddler had been pulled from the pool unconscious.

Those who removed her from the pool performed CPR and the child regained consciousness.

A critical care paramedic is assessing the girl.

She has been transported in a serious condition to Gold Coast University Hospital.

Yesterday, a toddler was also transported to hospital in a stable condition after a near drowning in a pool on the Gold Coast.

drowning editors picks gold coast

