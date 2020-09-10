Child Protection Week message as strong as ever

Ipswich Child Protection Unit Acting Inspector James Staginga and Melissa Pedersen from Ipswich Community Youth Service are promoting Child Protection Week this week.

Ipswich Child Protection Unit Acting Inspector James Staginga and Melissa Pedersen from Ipswich Community Youth Service are promoting Child Protection Week this week.

WITH COVID-19 precautions resulting in the cancellation of what would have been this year’s Child Protection Week Symposium and Awards night, Ipswich police and regional child protection services are keen to get the word out by other means.

Crime Prevention Unit Sergeant Nadine Webster said it was vital the Ipswich community still had conversations with kids about how to stay safe as part of Child Protection Week from September 6-12.

“Child abuse can be prevented and is everyone’s responsibility, as this year’s them Putting Children First highlights,” she said.

The Ipswich Child Protection Week Committee is also staging a school art competition to encourage kids to come up with ideas about what child safety means to them.

Prizes are up for grabs for the best work.

For the latest Child Protection Resources, visit danielmorcombe.com.au; napcan.org.au; thinkuknow.org.au; esafety.gov.au; actforkids.com.au; csyw.qld.gov.au/child-family; police.qld.gov.au.