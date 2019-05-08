Child protection cop's fall from grace over steroid supply

Brent Anthony Culleton, 37, worked in the Child Protection Unit in the Queensland Police Service up until one week before a search warrant was executed on his residence and he was charged for supplying steroids.

Brent Anthony Culleton, 37, worked in the Child Protection Unit in the Queensland Police Service up until one week before a search warrant was executed on his residence and he was charged for supplying steroids. Kerri-Anne Mesner

A FORMER police officer's fall from grace has been linked to the obsessive gym and body building culture.

Brent Anthony Culleton, 37, worked in the Child Protection Unit in the Queensland Police Service until one week before a search warrant was executed on his residence and he was charged for supplying steroids.

His downfall, which was the result of a Crime Misconduct Commission investigation from August 2016 to March 2017, included trying to secure specific steroids from his teenage supplier for an undercover cop posing as a personal training client.

Culleton was today sentenced to 14 months prison, wholly suspended and operational for two years, after pleading guilty to six counts of supplying a dangerous drug and one count of possessing a dangerous drug.

He was originally charged with trafficking drugs, but that charge was dismissed yesterday.

Brent Anthony Culleton Facebook

Defence lawyer Josh Jones said as a result of his offending Culleton had lost his job, career, business as a PT, ability to be an athlete, relationships and was on the verge of losing his Rockhampton home.

He said Culleton, who had been introduced to gyms for fitness by his father, had become involved with now former girlfriend Stephanie Rumble, and they became obsessed with body building.

He said they created Facebook groups, taking advice, giving advice, watching YouTube videos, and doing other research.

"It's in that culture which he has made some poor decisions," Mr Jones said.

Mr Jones said Culleton and Rumble were co-ordering the steroids.

Four of Culleton's supply charges were for him supplying Rumble with steroids, one for supplying a friend on the Gold Coast and the sixth was an offer to supply of $300 worth of 'human growth hormones' to an undercover 'law enforcement participant' known as Jack.

Police found three vials of liquid steroids and 116 pills of two types of steroids during a search of Culleton's home on March 14, 2017.

Justice Graeme Crow said he had no doubt Ms Rumble felt comfortable in ordering the steroids, feeling protected by her then boyfriend's role as a police officer.

Mr Jones tried to down play Culleton's position as a police officer, saying his duties were not linked to his offending.

However, Justice Crow disagreed.

"You had a sworn duty to uphold the law and you breached it knowingly," Justice Crow said.

Crown prosecutor David Nardone said the steroids were purchased from Andrew Johal, who was aged 17 to 21 at the time he was trafficking drugs from his Gold Coast home, with an income between $270,000 and $350,000 before his arrest.

Mr Nardone said Johal was sentenced by Justice Peter Flanagan in the Supreme Court in Brisbane in January 2019 to four years prison, wholly suspended.

Mr Jones said his client had been issued a prescription for steroids for the first time in 2001 for a medical condition.

He said when Culleton resigned from the police, he had desired to build his PT business so that he could spend more time with his three-year-old son who lives in Melbourne and has Down Syndrome.

However, Mr Jones said the PT business closed down after his bail conditions for the drug charges included not being able to be in contact with PT clients or go to his place of business - the gym.

He added that Culleton had been unemployed for two years with his family helping him financially, including his father paying his mortgage for his Rockhampton property.

"He recognises it's going to be almost impossible to pay back the debt he has accrued with his father," Mr Jones said.

He said Culleton had been flying between Brisbane and Melbourne frequently in order to take his son to specialist appointments.

Mr Jones said Culleton planned to relocate to Victoria after sentencing to be closer to his son.