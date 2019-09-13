CHILD PREDATOR: No jail for man who targeted girls online

PREDATOR: Anthony Williams outside Hervey Bay's Courthouse after being sentenced for child pornography possession.

AN INTELLECTUALLY-impaired Maryborough man who used stolen underwear to masturbate over child pornography has walked away from court.

Hervey Bay District Court on Wednesday heard Anthony Leigh Williams had a history of targeting young girls and was found with more than 30 pieces of child pornography.

All of the child pornography pictured children younger than 13 and included a video of a 10-year-old girl being raped by a man who appeared to be in his 50s.

Judge Jennifer Rosengren asked Williams if he understood the children in the child pornography were "real-life little girls".

"Some of them are not being treated nicely. They are young and vulnerable in our community, we need to be protecting them," Judge Rosengren said.

Williams responded he "thought they were not in real life."

The 32-year-old pleaded guilty to three counts of possessing child exploitation material and one count of theft.

Police also found 17 Facebook profiles Williams had set up, posing as a 14-year-old girl.

He used the profiles to elicit nude photos and videos from teenage girls, as well as images of them performing sex acts.

Williams told police he had up to 40 fake online profiles.

The search also revealed a bag containing women's underwear and car keys, which Williams admitted to taking from a Hervey Bay caravan park's toilet block.

Williams told police he used the underwear to masturbate with while he viewed the online material he had downloaded.

Crown prosecutor Jennifer O'Brien outlined Williams' previous convictions for stalking involving children, for which he received two years of probation and a restraining order in 2012.

The court heard during this offending, Williams approached young girls, between the ages of eight to 13, in public and followed them for a period of time.

Williams yelled things like "hey sexy" and "what colour are your nipples?", and propositioned the girls for sex.

On one occasion, one of the children was so afraid, she hid behind a bush.

Defence barrister Amelia Loode tendered a forensic psychiatrist's report which noted Williams had issues with women of any age, but he was not a paedophile.

Ms Loode said the psychiatrist who assessed Williams did not believe he met the criteria to be suffering from a paraphilic disorder including paedophilia, which would require intense sexual arousal towards children.

The psychiatrist reported Williams had issues being aroused by women including children, not specifically children, and due to his mental impairment, he struggled to understand the appropriate way to behave towards children.

The report noted Williams, who had an IQ of 50, would benefit from support services including psycho-social support and psychotherapy.

The court heard he was intellectually-disabled, on a disability support pension, required a guardian for financial matters and had only recently begun living independently.

Williams said he would not offend again and Judge Rosengren accepted his intellectual disability as "exceptional circumstances".

Judge Rosengren sentenced Williams to 12 months imprisonment to be served concurrently, suspended for two years.

Williams spent 34 days in pre-sentence custody.

For the theft, Williams received a three-year probation with an additional requirement to submit to medical or psychiatric treatment as required by a probation officer.