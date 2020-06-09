Child pornography case delays blamed on COVID-19

A CHILD sex and pornography case against an Ipswich senior citizen with links to a child and her mother in the Philippines, has again been delayed due to legal issues and the health concerns over COVID-19.

The ongoing Commonwealth prosecution case against 82-year-old Lester Gilmore Shelton was mentioned before Ipswich District Court before again being adjourned.

Shelton, from Basin Pocket, went before the court to be sentenced just before Christmas on a variety of child sexual offending charges that were then adjourned because of issues over the legal jurisdiction of Commonwealth law.

Shelton had earlier pleaded guilty to a range of offences including more than a dozen counts of planning sexual intercourse with a child; eight counts of encouraging an offence against a child; three counts of procuring a child to engage in sexual activity outside Australia; 16 counts of using a carriage service to solicit child pornography; using a carriage service to transmit/make available child pornography material; and possession of child exploitation material.

Judge Dennis Lynch QC then sought clarification from the Commonwealth Crown prosecutor after he questioned whether he could proceed to finalise some of the charges if committed overseas, and potentially out of reach of Australian criminal law.

These potential issues were referred back to the Federal Attorney-General for legal clarification.

In a phone-link with the court at the end of May, Commonwealth prosecutor Daniel Whitmore said the case was listed for pre-sentence legal argument over the issues raised by Judge Lynch.

Defence barrister Scott Neaves said Shelton should be present but because of his diagnosed deafness he had trouble hearing in the courtroom previously.

Mr Neaves sought to adjourn the legal argument to a date when Shelton could attend the Ipswich court, saying that his age at 82 meant he has real health concerns over the COVID-19.

Judge Dennis Lynch QC said he was entitled to be present.

Mr Whitmore said the Commonwealth did not oppose adjournment of his sentence for two months given the court direction regarding COVID, but opposed the adjournment of the legal argument in order to keep the matter progressing.

“It is now about a year since the indictment was presented. And about two years post-charges,” he said.

“I understand his desire to be present for argument and he is entitled. Given it is legal argument about a constitutional point there isn’t need for him to be present.

“It is undesirable to delay hearing that argument further.”

Judge Lynch said he had no difficulty to adjourn and list both matters for the same day.

He vacated the hearing date and sentence and adjourned both matters to be heard on August 28.