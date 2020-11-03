CHILD PORN: Entertainer in court for exploitation material

David William Stygall pleaded guilty in Bundaberg District Court to one count of possessing child exploitation material.

HE'S a well known crooner around the Rum City, entertaining locals with his smooth singing but a familiar face had a hidden dark side that was uncovered when police searched his home.

David William Stygall, 67, pleaded guilty in Bundaberg District Court yesterday to one count of possessing child exploitation material.

The court heard police searched Stygall's home in December last year where they found electronic devices including hard drives.

In total police found 106 photos and 175 videos depicting children aged between 3 and 14.

Some of the videos including men having sexual intercourse with children.

The court heard Stygall made admissions to police about accessing the child exploitation material and having "sexual interest" in the material.

Crown prosecutor Carla Ahern told the court possessing child exploitation material was "not a victimless crime".

Ms Ahern said there were not a significant amount of images found and it was a first time offence.

His barrister Nick Larter told the court Stygall had no criminal history and he had been employed all his life in hospitality and the entertainment fields.

He said as a result of the offending, Stygall had lost his part-time job and was separated from his wife of 23 years.

Mr Larter said Stygall's plea came at an early opportunity and he had participated in counselling sessions after being referred to the sessions by police.

When entering his plea of guilty, Stygall apologised for his actions and said he made a "stupid mistake".

Judge Dennis Lynch took into account Stygall's plea of guilty and that it came at an early opportunity.

Judge Lynch also took into account Stygall had no criminal history and that he made admissions to police and expressed his remorse in the courtroom.

He said while there were worse examples of child exploitation material possession, the offence was not a victimless crime.

"It's obvious there are some recordings of gross abuse of children, which would seem to be in the worst category," he said.

"Having said that, there are many worse examples of this conduct that has come before the court.

"No one should be under any misapprehension that possessing or accessing child exploitation material or child pornography is a victimless offence.

"Obviously enough, somewhere in the world, actual children were being abused for the purpose of the production of the material.

"You accessing it in the way that you did, downloading it from the internet, provides a market for those people to continue to mistreat children."

Stygall was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment which was wholly suspended for a period of three years.