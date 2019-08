One ambulance was sent to the scene at 6.52pm and the patients did not require transportation to hospital.

One ambulance was sent to the scene at 6.52pm and the patients did not require transportation to hospital. Matthew Deans

A CHILD and adult male were assessed by paramedics after the patients were involved in a two-vehicle crash on the Warrego Highway last night.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the pair were travelling westbound at the time when two cars collided near the BP petrol station in Haigslea.

