Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland’s Sentencing Advisory Council is reviewing penalties for child deaths under a directive by Attorney-General Yvette D’Ath.
Queensland’s Sentencing Advisory Council is reviewing penalties for child deaths under a directive by Attorney-General Yvette D’Ath.
Crime

QLD Govt cracking down on light sentencing for child killers

by Sonia Kohlbacher
16th Jul 2018 12:05 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CHILD killers in Queensland are getting off too lightly, the heartbroken families of slain children have told a review of the punishments imposed.

Queensland's Sentencing Advisory Council is reviewing penalties for child deaths under a directive by Attorney-General Yvette D'Ath.

In their submissions, parents and relatives of child victims have expressed a common view that existing penalties are inadequate.

"It's probably one of the worst types of crimes you can imagine, so they're understandably very upset at what they perceive is lenient sentencing," council member Dan Rogers said.

"The issue of manslaughter and murder is a really vexed one. There's a perception that manslaughter doesn't appropriately demonstrate the seriousness of a child homicide."

The council has convened a public forum at Logan, south of Brisbane, today.

Samantha Bricknell, from the Australian Institute of Criminology, told the forum the rate of people being charged with child homicide in Queensland was higher than other states.

"We are seeing a larger number and a larger rate of child homicides occurring in Queensland and that's been the case for most years since 1989," Dr Bricknell said.

The council will deliver its final report to the government in October.

child killer murder sentencing sentencing advisory council yvette dath

Top Stories

    'CCC investigation in Ipswich is a witch hunt': Councillor

    premium_icon 'CCC investigation in Ipswich is a witch hunt': Councillor

    Council News The 'gobsmacked' councillor targeted residents, politicians and the CCC in his second response to Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe.

    Pedestrian in a serious condition after highway 'incident'

    Pedestrian in a serious condition after highway 'incident'

    News Paramedics were called to the vehicle incident on the highway

    Neighbours call the cops over rowdy eighth birthday

    premium_icon Neighbours call the cops over rowdy eighth birthday

    Crime Why police crashed this child's birthday party

    They'll turn off our street soon: Woman's two-year NBN wait

    premium_icon They'll turn off our street soon: Woman's two-year NBN wait

    Technology For two years technicians struggled to locate the business

    Local Partners