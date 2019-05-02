Baby-killer’s ex: ‘We’ve endured this process for justice’

BABY killer Kathleen Folbigg's former husband has spoken of the "pain and grief" his family has suffered since the death's of their four young children and condemned the "unnecessary" and "unwelcome" inquiry into her conviction.

Craig Folbigg, ex-husband of Kathleen Folbigg, has attended the inquiry this week.

Craig Folbigg's brother John read his statement outside Lidcombe Coroner's Court after the inquiry into her convictions adjourned ahead of Former Chief Judge of the District Court Reginald Blanch's final report.

"This chapter unfolding now, we feel was unnecessary and most definitely unwelcome, however we have endured it as ultimately it would, we feel help to ensure that the justice that Caleb, Patrick, Sarah and Laura received in 2003 is upheld," said Mr Folbigg.

Kathleen Folbigg was jailed for a minimum of 25 years in 2003 after being found guilty of the manslaughter of her first child, Caleb, who was 19 days old, and for the murder of her children Patrick, eight months, Sarah, 10 months and Laura 18 months.

"As a family we welcomed Kathy, loved her, supported her. We along with the public have endured this process to discover the truth regarding the deaths of Caleb, Patrick, Sarah and Laura since 1999," said Mr Folbigg.

Kathleen Folbigg claims a “supernatural power” took her children. Picture: AAP

"What has been most devastating has been that in the end the answer lay within Kathleen and what she had done.

"In 2003 we walked away having discovered that we really did not know this person nor what she was evidently hiding," said Mr Folbigg, who sat beside his brother for Kathleen Folibigg's three days of evidence about her diary entries.

He condemned the current inquiry, which was announced by Attorney General Mark Speakman last year to look at specific medical and genetic evidence relating to her 2003 conviction.

Judge Blanch increased the scope of the inquiry to include the diary entries.

Those diaries were handed to police by Mr Folbigg after he found them and helped convict her. Mr Folbigg gave evidence against the mother of his children at her trial

"We kept our thoughts regarding her actions, her supporters vitriolic outbursts, our pain our grief at not only the loss of four beautiful babies but of the loss of this part of our family group to ourselves," said Mr Folbigg.

Judge Blanch is expected to deliver his final report and it will either recommend no action be taken or recommend the matter be referred back to the Court of Criminal Appeal for further consideration.

Counsel assisting the inquiry Gail Furness is seen questioning Kathleen Folbigg. Picture: AAP

Folbigg told police she had dumped three diaries that covered the crucial years three of her children died but now only remembers getting rid of one.

At an inquiry into her convictions today she went on to say she believed part of the reason why she was convicted was because the diaries that were recovered had been misinterpreted.

Folbigg, 51, told counsel assisting the inquiry Gail Furness, SC, that she still held the same beliefs today that she held at the time of writing the diaries which helped convict her for a minimum of 25 years for killing her four children.

"You still hold the belief that some supernatural power took your children?" Asked Ms Furness.

"Yes," Folbigg replied. "All of them."

Her former husband Craig sat in the public gallery of Lidcombe Coroner's Court for the inquiry, which was announced by Attorney-General Mark Speakman last year to look at specific medical and genetic evidence relating to her 2003 conviction. Former Chief Judge of the District Court Reginald Blanch increased the scope of the inquiry to include the diary entries.

Folbigg told the inquiry that "the problem that landed me in the position that I am in is assumptions being made and things been made out of context and nobody understanding what I was trying to say when I was writing in those diaries."

Kathleen Folbigg was jailed for at least 25 years for killing her four babies.

Those entries include: "I know I was short tempered and cruel sometimes to her (Sarah) and she left. With a bit of help".

And she wrote that Craig was worried about Laura but she knew she was fine "because it was me not them. With Sarah all I wanted was her to shut up. And one day she did."

Ms Furness asked if it was reasonable to assume that Folbigg's evidence to police was that she had thrown away three diaries rather than the one she recalled now. Folbigg agreed.

Mr Furness said the evidence was that she had thrown away the diaries before Craig told her he had given some of her diaries to the police. "More likely you threw them away after Craig told you?" She said.

"They didn't concern me … there was no conscious thought from me to get rid of everything," Folbigg said.

"But you did," Ms Furness replied.

A police bugging device recorded Folbigg after she had been quizzed by police returning to the bedroom where they had found a diary wrapped in crocheted bag and hidden in blue container under some clothes in a wardrobe.

Kathleen Folbigg can’t remember getting rid of her diaries. Picture: AAP

Folbigg is heard opening something and saying: "I should have f****ing done that what I was gunna do, stick it underneath that."

Jeremy Morris, SC, representing Folbigg pointed to a number of diary entries where she had written about plans for her children's future and schooling. He asked her if she loved each of her children.

"Yes," Folbigg replied.