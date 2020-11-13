Child killer doesn’t want to be freed

James Bulger's killer Jon Venables has reportedly told prison chiefs he doesn't want to be freed "as he fears he'll reoffend".

The paedophile was jailed in 2017 after being found with a hoard of vile child abuse images.

The parole board has refused to recommend Venables, 38, for release for at least another two years.

Now a source claims the monster, who was just 10 when he murdered two-year-old James, has told the panel and his probation officer he doesn't even want to be freed.

They added: "Venables told the board he did not seek release because he's worried that he'll reoffend. On the outside, he finds it difficult to make friends or gain employment and he seeks out drink, sex and pornography as a way of adding excitement to his life and that's a potent mix."

James Bulger, whose battered body was found two days after a shopping centre video captured his abduction by young boys Robert Thompson and Jon Venables, both 10.

The Sun revealed last month how parole experts warned Venables used "sex and pornography as a means of coping" and "thinks about sex a lot".

The three-page document also noted Venables had not requested a release from prison or a transfer to an open jail.

"Mr Venables indicated, through his legal representative, that he was benefiting from ongoing psychological work and did not ask the panel to direct his release or recommend a transfer to open conditions at this stage," officials said.

Parole chiefs also found that despite "positive" behaviour and landing a job in jail, Venables was still not safe to be released.

The document said: "The panel listed as risk factors those influences that made it more likely that Mr Venables would reoffend in the future.

"The risk factors identified at the time of his offending included his sexual interests and an attraction to sexual violence as well as other issues considered relevant but amenable to change.

"Risk factors identified in subsequent reviews include thinking about sex a lot, problems in maintaining relationships, concerns about self-awareness, and his ability to deal with stress."

BRUTAL KILLING

Venables and co-killer Robert Thompson shocked the nation when they abducted James from a shopping centre in Bootle, Merseyside, in 1993.

The depraved pair took the toddler to a railway line and tortured, beat and sexually assaulted him.

They poured modelling paint into his eyes, stoned him and clubbed him with bricks, before leaving him on the railway line to be hit by a train.

In November 1993, the pair, by now both 11, were found guilty of abducting and murdering James - making them the youngest convicted murderers in Britain for 250 years.

Jon Venables was recalled to jail in 2017 after being found with a hoard of vile child abuse images.

Despite huge opposition, both were released under strict conditions in 2001 and given new identities at a cost of millions to the taxpayer.

Venables was jailed again in 2010 when child abuse images were found on his computer.

After being released in 2013, the fiend was recalled four years later for the same offence.

He was sentenced to 40 months but has remained in custody ever since.

