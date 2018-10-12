Menu
The crash happened at Wamuran. (File picture)
News

Child one of nine injured in crash

by Sophie Chirgwin
12th Oct 2018 1:25 AM

A CHILD has been rushed to hospital in a crash that injured nine people northwest of Brisbane, two of them critically.

The two-vehicle accident happened at the intersection of the D'Aguilar Highway and Bye Rd at Wamuran about 8.15pm.

One child was taken to Queensland Children's Hospital in a stable condition. A total of nine people were injured, with two in a critical condition.

Two had been trapped in their vehicle.

The highway will be closed for about three hours while the Forensic Crash Unit works to piece together what happened.

 

