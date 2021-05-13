Menu
Several people, including a child, have been hospitalised following traffic crashes overnight and early Thursday morning,
Child injured in overnight traffic crash

kaitlyn smith
13th May 2021 10:30 AM
WET weather has resulted in a busy night and morning for emergency workers across Ipswich and surrounding areas.

A woman in her 20s and a child were injured in a two-vehicle collision at Forest Lake overnight.

The incident occurred on the Centenary Hwy off-ramp just before 9pm.

She was taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition, while the child was also hospitalised.

It is understood the child was privately transported to hospital.

Meanwhile, two patients were hospitalised early Thursday morning following a two-vehicle crash at West Ipswich.

The vehicles reportedly collided at the corner of Brisbane St and Tiger St about 5am.

A man and a female were taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.

Both sustained minor injuries.

centenary hwy ipswich hospital road traffic crash
Ipswich Queensland Times

