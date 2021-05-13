Child injured in overnight traffic crash
WET weather has resulted in a busy night and morning for emergency workers across Ipswich and surrounding areas.
A woman in her 20s and a child were injured in a two-vehicle collision at Forest Lake overnight.
The incident occurred on the Centenary Hwy off-ramp just before 9pm.
She was taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition, while the child was also hospitalised.
It is understood the child was privately transported to hospital.
Meanwhile, two patients were hospitalised early Thursday morning following a two-vehicle crash at West Ipswich.
The vehicles reportedly collided at the corner of Brisbane St and Tiger St about 5am.
A man and a female were taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.
Both sustained minor injuries.