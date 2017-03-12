Child injured by fall from ATV

A YOUNG girl has been helicoptered to hospital after falling from a moving all terrain vehicle on a rural property outside Ipswich.

The four-year-old fell from the vehicle at 9.27am this morning in Glamorgan Vale.

The Toowoomba-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter was called to the incident.

A toddler fell from an ATV, injuring her head.

A LifeFlight spokesperson said the girl was knocked unconscious and suffered suspected head injuries after the fall.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics and LifeFlight's critical care doctor treated the young girl at the scene before she was airlifted to Lady Cilento Children's Hospital in a stable condition.