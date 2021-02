A child was rushed to Sunshine Coast University Hospital on Thursday night.

A child was rushed to Sunshine Coast University Hospital on Thursday night.

A child was taken to hospital in a serious but stable condition on Thursday night after they nearly drowned in a Coast pool.

A Queensland Ambulance Service representative said paramedics were called to a private address in Buderim about 6.15pm.

A primary-school aged child was treated on scene after the post-immersion incident.

They were taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital for further treatment.