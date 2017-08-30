26°
Child hurt in collision with car

Andrew Korner
by

UPDATE 4.45PM: Queensland Ambulance Service report that a male child has been taken to Lady Cilento Children's Hospital after being hit by a vehicle this afternoon.

The incident occurred on Henty Dve at Redbank Plains just before 4pm.

It is believed the boy suffered a head injury but was transported in a stable condition.

EARLIER: Paramedics are on their way to Henty Dve at Redbank Plains following reports of a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle.

Queensland Ambulance Service says it is awaiting reports back from the scene.

The incident was first reported about 3.55pm.

The patient is believed to be a male child.

