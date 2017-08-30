Child hurt in collision with car

UPDATE 4.45PM: Queensland Ambulance Service report that a male child has been taken to Lady Cilento Children's Hospital after being hit by a vehicle this afternoon.
The incident occurred on Henty Dve at Redbank Plains just before 4pm.
It is believed the boy suffered a head injury but was transported in a stable condition.
EARLIER: Paramedics are on their way to Henty Dve at Redbank Plains following reports of a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle.
Queensland Ambulance Service says it is awaiting reports back from the scene.
The incident was first reported about 3.55pm.
The patient is believed to be a male child.