Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Child found dead inside washing machine
Child found dead inside washing machine
News

Child found dead inside washing machine

by NZ Herald
22nd Feb 2021 11:45 AM

A young child has reportedly died after being found in a running washing machine at a Christchurch house.

The pre-school age child was found unresponsive in a front-loading washing machine, which had been turned on, Stuff reports.

A police spokesperson told the Herald officers were notified of an incident in the Christchurch suburb of Hoon Hay about 5pm on Friday.

"One person was injured and taken to hospital where they later died," the spokesperson said.

"Police are making enquiries into the circumstances of the death and the coroner has been informed."

Waihoro/Spreydon-Cashmere Community Board chairwoman Karolyn Potter said the community was resilient and would rally around the family.

"This is a sadness that's beyond talking about."

Spreydon ward councillor Dr Melanie Coker said she had only learnt about the "absolutely heart breaking" incident after seeing media reports, but sent her condolences to the family.

It is understood the child's death is not being treated as suspicious by police.

Originally published as Child found dead inside washing machine

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

child christchurch death editors picks washing machine

Just In

    Social media's worrying trends

    Social media's worrying trends
    • 22nd Feb 2021 12:18 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mobile tattooist makes mark after insurance shut down

        Premium Content Mobile tattooist makes mark after insurance shut down

        News An Ipswich tattoo artist who was forced to close her business last year due to a huge insurance bill has found success with a new venture on four wheels

        Man in critical condition after motorised skateboard crash

        Premium Content Man in critical condition after motorised skateboard crash

        News The 30-year-old suffered serious head and eye injuries in the accident

        Expensive joy ride adds to woman’s jail time

        Premium Content Expensive joy ride adds to woman’s jail time

        News A woman with a worsening criminal history has been locked up for longer after...

        History as first Queenslander gets COVID vaccine

        Premium Content History as first Queenslander gets COVID vaccine

        Health Queensland’s coronavirus vaccine campaign starts on Gold Coast