A toddler was flown to hospital after falling into a campfire in the Sunshine Coast's north on Saturday. Photo: RACQ LifeFlight Rescue
News

Child flown to hospital after falling in campfire

Ashley Carter
15th Nov 2020 7:30 AM
A young girl was flown to hospital after falling into a campfire at Imbil on Saturday night.

About 7pm, emergency services were called to a campground off Yabba Creek Rd after it's believed the little girl fell backwards into the fire.

The preschool-aged girl was quickly pulled out but suffered minor burns to the back of her arm and legs as a result.

The RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter was called to the scene and assisted paramedics in stabilising the girl before she was flown to hospital.

She was escorted by her mother to the Queensland Children's Hospital for treatment and was in a stable condition.

