Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A child has been left with critical injuries, and other members of her family have also been hurt, following a freak incident at the Redcliffe Paceway last night.
A child has been left with critical injuries, and other members of her family have also been hurt, following a freak incident at the Redcliffe Paceway last night.
News

Child fights for life after freak accident at trots

by Sophie Chirgwin
25th Mar 2019 7:14 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CHILD is fighting for life following a horrific incident at a paceway club in Queensland's Moreton Bay region last night.

Preliminary investigations suggest just before 7pm, the gate of the starting vehicle at Redcliffe did not retract and hit a group of people watching the race.

Police say it was harness racing which has a motorised start gate, once the horses reach the starting pole the vehicle pulls away and the arms of the gate are supposed to fold in, however gate didn't retract in this incident.

A small child has been left with critical injuries following a freak incident at Redcliffe Paceway last night.
A small child has been left with critical injuries following a freak incident at Redcliffe Paceway last night.

As a result, a two-year-old girl suffered serious injuries and was taken to the Queensland Children's Hospital where she remains in a critical condition with facial and abdominal injuries.

Queensland Ambulance Service also transported a 39-year-old woman and a one-year-old child to the same hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A 39-year-old man was taken to the Royal Brisbane Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the family are from Kensington Grove.

Investigation are continuing.

accident brisbane child editors picks trots

Top Stories

    Council dumps waste charges to reduce tonnes of landfill

    premium_icon Council dumps waste charges to reduce tonnes of landfill

    Council News Under the change you'll be able to dump several common household items at no cost, and its largely due to the state's waste levy.

    Sacred hill earmarked for upgrade by Ipswich council

    premium_icon Sacred hill earmarked for upgrade by Ipswich council

    Council News Ideas include a boardwalk and natural playground with water play

    Swifts strike back in heat as Bears get back-to-back boost

    premium_icon Swifts strike back in heat as Bears get back-to-back boost

    Rugby League Players tested in key footy match-ups

    'Largest ever' CMC rocks thousands of fans at Willowbank

    premium_icon 'Largest ever' CMC rocks thousands of fans at Willowbank

    Environment A staggering number of people attended the country music event