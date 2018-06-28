Menu
Scene of the horrific tragedy at Parafield Gardens. AAP Image/MATT LOXTON
News

Toddler killed in horror driveway tragedy

by Josephine Lim
28th Jun 2018 6:25 AM

A TODDLER has been struck and killed in a horror driveway accident at a Parafield Gardens home.

Major Crash detectives said the 15-month-old boy, whose name has not been released, died after he was hit by a silver Holden sedan on Lancaster Ave just before 5.30pm on Wednesday.

The driver, a 49-year-old Salisbury man, is assisting police with the investigation.

Distressed neighbours told of hearing a "crunch" sound before ambulance sirens confirmed the serious nature of the accident.

Family and friends gathered outside the house as detectives spent several hours at the property collecting evidence and photographing a sedan in the driveway.

Police did not release further details of how the accident happened.

It's thought the victim was one of four children who lived at the property with their parents.

The death takes the state road to 39 compared to 39 the same time last year.

