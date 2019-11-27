Menu
A child has died in a serious crash involving a truck on Sydney’s M5. Picture: Seven News
News

Child dies in horrific Sydney crash

by Ben Graham
27th Nov 2019 8:59 AM

A HORRIFIC crash between a truck and a car carrying a woman and three children has left a child dead and several injured.

The truck collided with a car on the M5 motorway east of Belmore Road just before 8.20am this morning.

The truck collided with a car on the M5 motorway. Picture: Seven News
NSW Police said a child died at the scene, while another was taken to hospital for treatment.

Live Traffic Sydney says all eastbound lanes are closed on the motorway at Riverwood.

It added that eastbound traffic is being diverted away from the scene via Belmore Road, Canterbury Road and King Georges Road.

Drivers are urged to allow extra time.

- more to come

 

The car was carrying a woman and three children. Picture: Seven News
child killed highway crash truck accident

