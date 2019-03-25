Menu
A small child has been left with critical injuries following a freak incident at Redcliffe Paceway last night.
Toddler in critical condition after race track incident

Ali Kuchel
25th Mar 2019 10:37 AM
A TWO-year-old Lockyer Valley toddler is in a critical condition in hospital after a freak harness racing accident at Redcliffe last night.

The young girl was hit by the pace car's starting boom during a race at the Redcliffe Harness Racing Club track.

Reports indicate her mother, father and younger sibling were also hit.

A child has been left with critical injuries, and other members of her family have also been hurt, following a freak incident at the Redcliffe Paceway last night.
Paramedics attended the track at about 6.50pm.

The toddler suffered critical facial and abdominal injuries and was taken to Queensland Children's Hospital where she remains in a critical condition.

Both parents and her sibling were also taken to hospital.

