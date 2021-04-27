Menu
Child care scammers netted millions in funding

27th Apr 2021 11:42 AM

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Western Sydney has twice been the focus of fraudulent schemes involving family groups exploiting government funding, undetected for years.

One scheme was a fraudulent child-care scam and now, recently the $10 million rort of the NDIS, maintained since 2017.

Both schemes allowed the perpetrators to live a luxurious lifestyle no disabled person could afford.

Western Sydney is a culturally-sensitive district often targeted by police.

Arrests over the fake child-care centre, where 16 women handed over their children's details, in order for the organisers to run a ghost centre, attracted millions of dollars in child-care funding.

The families involved continued to maintain the empty centre with false paperwork, never questioned or monitored.

When this fake scheme was finally uncovered, the offenders were charged, but the missing tax-payer money was not completely recovered.

Our generous immigration scheme allows refugees from war-torn nations in, many without papers.

The role of our Immigration departments is to ensure people of character, who will contribute to our nation, are deemed suitable to live here. 

Australians are very trusting and open to exploitation.

Our naivety is our weakness. Immigrants who are caught exploiting the systems illegally, should be deported.

Why it has taken our Federal Government four years of fake paperwork submitted for NDIS funding, displays inexplicable negligence at Australia's expense.

Where are the minders who make each department accountable for every tax-payer dollar supplied to applicants?

It was too easy for these criminals to exploit the generous NDIS and child-care funding scheme.

What kind of Federal departmental policing is taking place, when these criminals can so easily gain access to money meant for genuine need?

E Rowe

Marcoola

