Child cancer patient's hero facing his own battle

Tony Stubbings loves playing and dressing up for the themed activities at Camp Quality.

FOR more than half of his life, Tony Stubbings has been dedicated to helping those who are sick.

Not only has he saved thousands of lives through his role as a paramedic, but he has also brought laughter and smiles to the lives of children facing cancer through his work with Camp Quality.

But now the 51-year-old from Boonah is battling his own health issues.

"I was diagnosed in May with bladder cancer," he said.

"I saw there was a fair bit of blood in my urine so I went and had an ultrasound.

"My first diagnosis found a 2.5cm tumour, but by the time they took it out, it was about 3cm big. Four weeks after that I had a second operation where doctors found another tumour, but that one was non-cancerous, which was a bonus."

Mr Stubbings will be admitted to hospital for his third operation next week.

"If they do find a tumour the doctors will remove it and do a biopsy. But whether they do find a tumour or not, I will still get a dose of chemotherapy," he said.

"I now have to have three monthly check-ups for the next three years, and after that six monthly check-ups for the next 20 years."

The diagnosis came as a big surprise for the man who not only looks after everyone else's health, but also his own.

"It did come as a big surprise because I don't fit in any of the risk groups or age brackets," he said.

According to the Australian Cancer Council website, in 2014, 2748 new cases of bladder cancer were diagnosed in Australia. Bladder cancer is common in people aged over 60 and is significantly more common in men than in women.

In 2016, there were 1019 deaths caused by bladder cancer in Australia.

The chances of surviving bladder cancer for five years is 54 per cent.

Mr Stubbings' diagnosis is a cruel irony for someone who has spent 26 years of his life volunteering with Camp Quality.

"Back in 1992 I saw a television commercial for Camp Quality with a real catchy jingle. I thought to myself, I will never be rich enough to help out financially, but I can give my time," the father of three said.

"There were seven day camps, and I thought seven days of my time out of the entire year was something very easy to do.

"I did my first camp in 1993 and I haven't looked back.

"For the first 14 or 15 years I was known as a 'companion', someone who is there to be a mate for the sick child or a sibling.

"Now for the last seven years I have been a Camp Leader. Part of my role is to go into the office in Brisbane and plan the camps and the themes and the activities."

He takes kids and their families to camps at Tallebudgera on the Gold Coast, as well as Currimundi on the Sunshine Coast.

"The kids have an absolute blast. They go swimming, abseiling, do archery, craft and more," Mr Stubbings said.

Despite facing the unknown with his own cancer journey, Mr Stubbings will continue to show his support for the Aussie children and their families impacted by cancer.

"Camp Quality is such an amazing organisation. I know it's a cliche, but I really do get so much out of it. I learn so much from those kids and their families," he said.

"Camp is a fun time for the kids because they are always either at hospital getting poked or prodded, so at camp they can come here and no one will look at them differently. They can come back and just act like kids.

"In my time we have lost a few kids, and that's very hard to deal with, but you know they had the best time at camp.

"If you can put up with a little heartbreak to give these kids one last amazing camp before they pass away, you just have to do it."

Mr Stubbings would recommend Camp Quality for anyone who is looking to give back to the community.

To find out more, log onto www.campquality.org.au.