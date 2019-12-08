Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
DINGO BITE: A school-aged boy was treated for a dingo bite on Fraser Island last night.
DINGO BITE: A school-aged boy was treated for a dingo bite on Fraser Island last night.
News

Child bitten by dingo on Fraser Island

Geordi Offord
, Geordi.Offord@news-mail.com.au
8th Dec 2019 8:39 AM | Updated: 9:45 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PARAMEDICS were called to a reported dingo bite on Fraser Island over night.

The bite was reported on Eastern Beach at 6.06pm.

Paramedics treated a school-aged boy for minor injuries to his hand at the scene and didn't require transport.

The bite comes as the fourth reported incident this year after a six-year-old boy was attacked by a dingo in January, followed by another on a nine-year-old boy and his mother in February.

In April, a 14-month-old boy was attacked by a dingo when it entered the family's camper trailer.

dingo bite fraser island qas
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Step back in time at city’s Castlehill site

        premium_icon Step back in time at city’s Castlehill site

        News Nestled in the heart of Blackstone is a historic hill that was once home to Ipswich’s coal king Lewis Thomas.

        Fireworks explode during fierce bushfire

        Fireworks explode during fierce bushfire

        News ‘Leave immediately’: Bundamba residents told to evacuate

        PREPARE TO LEAVE: Large blaze burns at Bundamba

        PREPARE TO LEAVE: Large blaze burns at Bundamba

        Breaking Fire crews are working to contain a large grass fire at Bundamba.

        PREPARE TO LEAVE: Windsor Park, Redbank Creek, Sandy Creek

        PREPARE TO LEAVE: Windsor Park, Redbank Creek, Sandy Creek

        News Queensland Fire and Emergency Services has issued a number of PREPARE TO LEAVE...