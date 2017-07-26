Child among three injured in crash

A YOUNG child is among three people to have been injured in a crash on a country road this afternoon.
Police say two vehicles collided on Kalbar-Peak Crossing Rd at Harrisville about 1.30pm.
Two adults and a child aged 3 have been taken to Ipswich Hospital with minor injuries and in a stable condition.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson says a fourth patient has been assessed on scene but does not require transport to hospital.
