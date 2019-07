A CHILD is among the injured following a crash on Pine St in Ipswich this afternoon.

Queensland Ambulance Service says crews were called to the crash near the David Trumpy Bridge about 3.30pm.

A child is being assessed for stomach injuries while a female adult is complaining of chest pain.

One adult and four children from another vehicle have walked away unharmed.

Traffic in the area was delayed as a result of the crash but is understood to have cleared.