A child has been flown to hospital in a serious but stable condition. (Picture: File)

A CHILD has been airlifted to hospital after falling from a horse this morning.

Paramedics were called to a private property in Wattle Camp at 11.19am after reports a young girl had suffered a serious fall.

The patient was treated on scene in a serious but stable condition before a rescue helicopter was tasked.

The patient was flown to the Queensland Children's Hospital.