Child abuse videos so bad cop could not watch

Child abuse videos found on a cryptocurrency marketing manager’s computer were so grotesque police could not classify all of them, a court has been told.

More than 200 videos and 600 images were found by Queensland Police when they searched Jack Mandelberg-Litten’s North Brisbane home in August 2018.

Among the cache of vile footage were hour-long videos of girls as young as five being subjected to heinous sexual abuse rated in the highest categories of the Oliver Scale – a classification tool for grading the severity of child exploitation material.

The majority of the videos were classified category four and five, which involve sadism and bestiality.

Jack Mandelberg-Litten leaves Brisbane District Court. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Sarah Marshall

The footage was so appalling the investigating officer was “unable to complete a full analysis of material” and could only grade 35 per cent.

Mandelberg-Litten, 25, of Fitzgibbon, faced Brisbane District Court where he pleaded guilty to possessing child exploitation material and using a carriage service to make child abuse material available.

Prosecutor Christopher Cook said Mandelberg-Litten had told police that he had many sexual fetishes and had used the material to “troll” other people on the internet.

He also admitted to seeding the material by file-sharing already downloaded images with others.

The court was told Mandelberg-Litten had a complex background that had been marred with tragedy.

His parents had both died when he was 16 and he suffered from mental health issues including depression, anxiety and had been diagnosed as level one autism spectrum disorder and had a distorted view of reality.

Judge Richard Jones said he would have no qualms sending him to jail if it had not been for a psychologist’s report showing he was unlikely to offend again and the fact he had co-operated significantly with police.

“I have stuck my neck out to give you a chance to remain in the community,” he said.

“It was clearly within range to send you to prison today.”

Judge Jones said crimes involving child exploitation material were far from victimless and the children in Mandelberg-Litten’s videos had been subjected to “abhorrent sexual abuse”.

“The children involved in the production of this material are typically kept within the most depraved conditions,” he said.

“It is true that people like you who use this material allow the perpetrators of the initial criminal activity to continue.”

Mandelberg-Litten was sentenced to two years’ jail, suspended immediately.

He will remain on probation and a good behaviour bond for the next three years.

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

*For 24-hour support phone Queensland’s DVConnect on 1800 811 811 or MensLine on 1800 600 636, NSW’s Domestic Violence Line on 1800 656 463 or the national hotline 1800RESPECT (1800 737 732).

* The Suicide Call Back service is on 1300 659 467.

Originally published as Child abuse videos so bad cop could not watch