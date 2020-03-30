NT won’t enforce new two-person public gatherings limit

Chief Minister Michael Gunner says he wants Territorians to follow the new two-person limit as a general rule but NT Police will not be enforcing it at this stage. Picture: Che Chorley

Chief Minister Michael Gunner says he wants Territorians to follow the new two-person limit as a general rule but NT Police will not be enforcing it at this stage. Picture: Che Chorley

Chief Minister Michael Gunner says police in the Northern Territory will not be enforcing the new two-person limit for gatherings in public areas at this stage.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced on Sunday night that the ten-person limit for gatherings in public areas has been reduced to a two-person limit.

"States and territories will determine whether they proceed to make this an enforceable limit in the same way the 10 person limit has already been in force," he said.

Mr Gunner said he wanted Territorians to follow the new two-person limit as a general rule but NT Police would not be enforcing it.

"The expert health advice says gatherings outdoors should be limited to two people, except for your family," he said.

"I want Territorians to follow this advice because we're doing it to help save lives.

"If it's something that needs to be enforced down the track, we'll do that.

"Police are currently enforcing a limit on groups of 10.

"If the police need to go around enforcing a lower limit, they will, but I expect Territorians will do the right thing and save our police the time and hassle."

Mr Morrison also announced that outside gyms and skate parks are closed, and outdoor boot camps are reduced to two people.

He told all Australians to stay home unless they are shopping for food, receiving medical attention, for work or education purposes or for exercise.

