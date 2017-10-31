'Exciting coup for law community': Chief Justice to speak

CHIEF Justice of the High Court Susan Kiefel will visit USQ Springfield to give a public lecture on Thursday.

Chief Justice Kiefel became the first female Chief Justice of Australia in January 2017, having sat on the High Court bench since 2007.

She has also served as a judge in the Federal Court and the Supreme Court of Queensland.

USQ Vice-Chancellor Professor Geraldine Mackenzie, who founded the University's School of Law in 2007 said the University was honoured to host Chief Justice Kiefel.

"It is not often that the public get the chance to hear someone like Chief Justice Kiefel speak in person so this is an exciting coup not only for USQ but for the entire law community of south-east Queensland," Prof Mackenzie said.

"This is also the first time the Shine Lawyers Public Lecture Series has been held at USQ Springfield so it will definitely be a significant occasion and something to remember."

Chief Justice Kiefel is visiting USQ Springfield to present the lecture titled 'Legal Influences Across Centuries and Borders'.

The presentation will highlight important features of the development of modern legal systems and the legal influences and traditions that helped shape them.

Presented by USQ's School of Law and Justice, the Shine Lawyers Public Lecture Series was first introduced in 2008 and has had a number of high profile legal scholars, judges and practising lawyers speak about different aspects of the law, including legal activist Erin Brockovich and former High Court Chief Justice Robert French AC.

This year USQ's School of Law and Justice is celebrating its 10th year anniversary since its commencement in 2007.