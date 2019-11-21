Menu
Toowoomba Chicken Truck Crash
'They're all over the place': Chickens loose after crash

Tobi Loftus
Michael Nolan
by and
21st Nov 2019 11:30 AM
ONE lane of the Toowoomba Connection Road at the top of the range is blocked this morning after a truck carrying chickens crashed.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the semi crashed in the eastbound lane just before 10.40am.

A truck carrying chickens has crashed in Toowoomba.
"One lane is open and one lane is blocked," the spokesman said.

"The truck was carrying chickens."

The spokesman said a number of the chickens had escaped from the truck after the crash.

A truck carrying chickens has crashed in Toowoomba
"They're all over the place," he said.

Two Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews are on the scene as well as the Queensland Ambulance Service.

"The truck was on its side at the top of the range," a QFES spokeswoman said.

A truck carrying chickens has crashed in Toowoomba.
"There were no entrapments." 

Fire crews are showering chickens that survived the crash with water to cool them down and destress them.

Crews are also working to disassemble parts of the truck to get to trapped chickens that are still alive.

A truck carrying chickens has crashed in Toowoomba
Many chickens are believed to have been killed in the crash.

The truck driver sustained minor injuries in the crash.

car crash chickens livestock toowoomba truck accident
