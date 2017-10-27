Chicken wing contest looking for Ipswich's fastest eaters

Rex Heppel and Katrina Spies try out the spicy buffalo wings.

Rex Heppel and Katrina Spies try out the spicy buffalo wings. Emma Clarke

Close to 400 buffalo wings doused in plenty of spicy sauce are going down at Redbank Plains tomorrow night.

Contestants in Arizona Café and Grill's spicy buffalo wing eating challenge have five minutes to eat as many of the meaty morsels as they can to take home the grand prize.

Up for grabs for the fastest eater is $100 cash and a $100 dining voucher and dining vouchers for second and third place.

Manager Emma Barwick said the competition was part of a series to spark a new interest in Redbank Plains businesses.

"We're a new business so this is a quirky way to promote our business and bring more people into Redbank Plains Town Square," she said.

"We're doing a different event every month, next month we're doing speed dating for 30 to 45-year-olds.

"There are 11 people in the competition and they each have to eat as many wings as they can in five minutes."

If they manage to scoff down 35 wings, they'll be eating one every eight seconds.

There are prizes up for grabs for the fastest eater. Emma Clarke

Ms Barwick said the wings were only mildly spicy and made with an in-house chef's recipe sauce.

"I've not tried it but I've watched YouTube videos," she said.

It costs $20 to enter or free for table bookings of four or more.

Those who don't fancy eating 35 wings for dinner can choose something else from the American-style menu including burgers, wings and loaded fries.

The competition coincides with the classic car event at the centre which is held on the last Saturday of every month.

It's happening on October 28 and 6.30pm at Arizona Cafe and Grill at Redbank Plains Town Square.

For future events visit Arizona Café and Grill on Facebook.