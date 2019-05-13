Chicken cake just one of many clever creations on show

CLOSER LOOK: Decorated Cakes judge Carol van de Ven takes a close look at one of the spectacular entries on Monday morning.

CLOSER LOOK: Decorated Cakes judge Carol van de Ven takes a close look at one of the spectacular entries on Monday morning. Rob Williams

THEY look almost too good to eat but if you wanted sink your teeth into the cakes under the microscope at the Ipswich Show, there's a chance you'll get a mouthful of foam.

Judge Carol van de Ven examined every inch of the entries in the Decorated Cakes class on Monday morning, taking them in from every angle to deliver her final marks.

Dummy cakes, made of foam, lie underneath the icing of some of the creations to allow competitors the chance to enter their work in multiple shows.

They are simply the starting point for all manner of unique inventions.

Food section chief steward Denise Podlich said the efforts of every entrant should be commended, which goes well beyond the common perception of a cake.

"People would look at it and think it's relatively simple but there's a lot of fine, intricate work in it,” she said.

"They're very committed to it and they're always trying new things and improve and move on. The skill that goes into it is amazing.

"The weather plays a big part in icing. If it's rainy or anything like that, they don't usually work on it. Everything goes wrong.”

Mrs Podlich, who has been chief steward of the section since 2000, has a long association with the show.

She urged more people to get more involved in their local show, believing Ipswich to be a hotbed for talented people working with food.

"I just love it,” she said.

"Every year there's always something that's really, really nice (that stands out).

"We'd like a lot more people to enter.”