Chevy restored in Ipswich turns heads at Summernats

Rocksolid Autobody's 1967 Chevrolet Impala on show at the Summernats in Canberra.

A SMALL but dedicated team of Ipswich car restorers has turned the shell of classic into a fire breathing head turner that has just cleaned up in Canberra.

West Ipswich's Rocksolid Autobody spent months rebuilding a 1967 Chevrolet Impala, with the view to eventually taking it across the country as a sort of rolling endorsement for the high quality and attention to detail of their work.

The recent Summernats event in Canberra was the big Chevy's first outing, with the Todd Sorensen-owned beast officially unveiled among 17 other elite restoration jobs at the event.

In addition to gaining a lot of attention from the car-mad punters, the Impala also bagged awards for best coupe, best custom trim and third for paint job. It also made the top 20 overall at the show.

SHOW AND SHINE: Todd Sorensen of Rocksolid Autobody recently unveiled a restored Chevy Impala at the Summernats. David Nielsen

Rocksolid Autobody's Clint Wilkins hit the road with business owner Mr Sorensen to show off the Chevy at the Summernats.

"We had a really great response to the car that exceeded even our own expectations,” Mr Wilkins said.

"It was a unique car compared to most of the others there and it outdid a lot of the stalwarts.

"We've already had prospective customers from Sydney asking to bring their vehicles up for us to work on.”

Todd Sorensen of Rocksolid Autobody has started a new car restoration business in West Ipswich. David Nielsen

When the Ipswich team started working on the Impala back in early 2017, they always intended it to be an advertisement for the business.

The Chev packs a 582 cubic inch V8 to match its immaculate paint job and superb interior, which comes with a few modern bells and whistles but still honours the vintage look.

Mr Sorensen is the grandson of former Ipswich Guard and Body Service founder Harry. Although the family business shut down in February 2016 Todd's father Gary maintained ownership of the Tiger St workshop, allowing his son to start his new business there in 2017. Among some interesting restoration projects under way at the moment, Mr Wilkins said there was a 1956 F-100, a dual cab Kombi, a HT Premier and a HK Monaro, in addition to a secret project that would be unveiled in the near future.

The next chance to see the Impala will be at the Queensland Hot Rod Show at the RNA Showgrounds later this year.