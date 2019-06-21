Menu
OAK AVE FIRE: Fire crews put out the blaze which engulfed the Cherbourg family home.
Cherbourg mayor vows to help family rebuild after house fire

Matt Collins
21st Jun 2019 5:00 AM | Updated: 6:15 AM
CHERBOURG Mayor Arnold Murray has assured the town he will "go out of my road to help my people" after a devastating house fire in the town.

Cr Murray vowed to help the Cherbourg family after they lost everything in the blaze.

Fire crews were called out to the blaze at the Oak Ave home on Monday.

The house was completely destroyed, but thankfully no one was injured.

Cr Murray sat with the family and shared a cup of tea in the wake of the blaze.

"You can build another house, but you can't build another you," he said.

He said the family was adamant they didn't want to leave Cherbourg.

"She said to me, 'Uncle, with respect, I don't want to leave this area'," he said.

Cr Murray said the family would now begin the pain-staking journey of rebuilding their lives.

He assured the family and the region that council would help them find new accommodation.

"Council will support them 100 per cent," he said.

Mr Murray suggested the house would probably be demolished and replaced with a new home.

