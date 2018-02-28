Cher touches down in Sydney for Mardi Gras

THE goddess of pop has officially touched down in Sydney ahead of her highly anticipated Mardi Gras appearance this weekend.

Dressed in head to-toe-black, the 71-year-old pop superstar and longtime advocate for the LGBTQI community arrived at Sydney airport this morning before she headlines the official 2018 Mardi Gras Party on Saturday night.

Cher arrives in Sydney. Picture: John Grainger

Cher arrived days in advance of her iconic performance leaving ample time for rehearsals ahead of her 2am performance after Saturday night's biggest ever Mardi Gras Party.

The gay icon's chart-topping hits include Believe, Strong Enough, All or Nothing, The Shoop Shoop Song, I Got You Babe, If I Could Turn Back Time, Bang Bang (My Baby Shot Me Down), Half-Breed and Gypsies, Tramps & Thieves.

With a No. 1 hit record in each of the last five decades and over 100 million album sales worldwide, Cher has also made her mark in television, Broadway and film, culminating with a 'Best Actress' win at the Academy Awards in 1988 for her performance in Moonstruck.

Mardi Gras CEO, Terese Casu said "Cher has established herself as an influential, hard-hitting voice in global politics, and throughout her career has been at the forefront of LGBTQI campaigns and numerous charities. Cher represents the same unapologetic and fearless freedom that makes the LGBTQI community so enduring and strong - positioning herself as a true gay icon."

Cher strolls through Sydney. Picture: John Grainger

A record 2300 participants and 200 floats will take part in the 40th anniversary parade on Saturday, with crowds of up to 500,000 expected to line the streets to catch a glimpse.

Cher will join an illustrious list of some of the biggest international and Australian acts who have performed at the Party over its 40 year history, including George Michael, Village People, Jimmy Somerville, Cyndi Lauper, Calvin Harris, Nick Jonas, Tina Arena, Thelma Houston, Marcia Hines, Chaka Khan, Olivia Newton-John, Jake Shears, The Veronicas, Kylie and Dannii Minogue and many more.

