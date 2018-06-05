Chemical waste 'had no negative impact on environment'

AN IPSWICH waste facility that trucked close to one million litres of chemical waste from Amberley RAAF Base is claiming it did not have a negative impact on the environment.

NuGrow at Swanbank was issued with an Environmental Protection Order in July last year, claiming the company collected 880,000 litres of regulated waste between March 28 and April 7.

Once in the environment, the chemicals pose an increased risk of accumulating in exposed organisms and causing adverse effects and they are considered to be of a high concern for the environment.

A court is yet to decide if NuGrow breached the law.

If found liable, the company could be fined close to $800,000.

NuGrow chief strategy officer Peter Thompson said the company did not believed it had a negative impact on the environment.

"NuGrow strongly supports rigorous scrutiny of the waste industry and welcomes the Department's focus on good practice," Mr Thompson said.

"We confirm our absolute commitment to the health of our environments and communities.

"The Queensland Government has been a long-standing supporter of NuGrow's commitment to environmental solutions. At NuGrow, we are committed to quality and employ numerous stringent controls to ensure we only recycle appropriate waste streams and that all products we manufacture are rigorously tested."

Mr Thompson said the material from Amberley was disposed of under the direction of the Department of Environment and Science.

The order, issued in July 2017, showed NuGow must clean-up the waste by October but lawyers for NuGrow lodged a notice of appeal with the Planning and Environment Court in September.

The court ordered in December NuGrow was not allowed to remove any compost soil or other waste that comprises or has come into contact with the waste or receive any more of the waste.

The court ordered in March NuGrow was not allowed to receive any more of the waste at the site.

Court documents show NuGrow applied for the Environmental Protection Order to be revoked because "the appellant has been engaged in an ongoing process of consultation with (the department) about the acceptable level of total organic fluorine in the material received at the various facilities' and 'clear, coherent and consistent guidelines for the management of per-fluorinated and poly fluorinated compounds are yet to be implemented in Queensland or at the Commonwealth level."

The court documents also claim activities at NuGrow's Kogan property are 'nearly identical' to those at Swanbank.

The company claims a requirement for extensive and costly investigation and clean-up at the property is "premature until the National Environmental Management Plan is finalised which will set out a nationally consistent approach".

The maximum penalty for an individual who contravenes an Environmental Protection Order is $761,875 or five years imprisonment.

The matter is next due in court for a review on August 2.

Compliance action 'was swift'

LEGAL action against an Ipswich waste facility that trucked close to one million litres of chemical waste from Amberley RAAF Base was one of close to 9000 compliance checks on Queensland businesses.

A spokesperson for the Department of Environment and Science said the department acted swiftly and issued NuGrow with an environmental protection order on July 26 last year to secure compliance with EA conditions and the general environmental duty.

"As the environmental regulator, we have taken enforcement action against NuGrow for accepting 880,000 litres of PFAS contaminated waste water for composting - which we allege is in breach of their environmental authority," the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said the environmental protection order required NuGrow to cease the receipt of any liquid waste containing PFAS, investigate the extent of PFAS contamination on site, remove contaminated material that poses an unacceptable risk to public safety and the environment, remediate the impacted area, transport and dispose of contaminated material in accordance with relevant legislative provisions.

The spokesperson said NuGrow was appealing the decision, but as the matter was before the court, they could not go into the specifics for legal reasons.

"We have some of the highest environmental standards in the world and Queensland has a strong record when it comes to compliance," the spokesperson said.

"Last financial year (2016-17) alone the state's environmental regulator carried out more than 8700 compliance checks to ensure our high environmental standards are met.

"The department has also been active in launching prosecutions."

Department of Environment and Heritage Protection claim the waste was chemically contaminated and contaminated compost would present an ongoing risk of environmental harm including a threat to human health, ecological health and water quality.