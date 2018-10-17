Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Administrator Greg Chemello.
Administrator Greg Chemello. DAN PELED
Council News

City boss takes razor to Ipswich councillors' committees

Hayden Johnson
by
17th Oct 2018 4:47 PM | Updated: 5:40 PM

IPSWICH City Council will slash its 10 committees in half in an effort to improve the organisation's community and corporate plans.

Research found Ipswich had more committees than any other local government area, with some councils even ditching the committee structure.

Interim Administrator Greg Chemello said the reduced numbers would drive the council towards its publicly-stated goals.

"I think this is a good proposal and aligns with our Advance Ipswich goals," he said.

The council previously had 10 committees:

  • Infrastructure and Emergency Management 
  • Works, Parks and Sport; Conservation and Environment 
  • Libraries and Tourism
  • Arts and Community Development
  • Health, Security and Community Safety
  • Planning, Development and Heritage
  • Economic Development and Digital City
  • City Management, Finance and Community Engagement and Specific Purposes

Different councillors chaired the committee and made recommendations to the council.

Committees will be merged and rebadged as Economic Development; Growth and Infrastructure; Communities; Environment; and Governance.

The first meetings will be held on November 7.

Related Items

committee greg chemello ipswich city council
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Sexy burlesque double bill to spice up Ipswich

    premium_icon Sexy burlesque double bill to spice up Ipswich

    Whats On SEX and rock 'n' roll will strut into Banshees bar this Friday.

    Unlicensed mum drives from house

    premium_icon Unlicensed mum drives from house

    Crime Woman warned she would be looking at a jail term nex time out

    Suspicious park leads to drug find

    premium_icon Suspicious park leads to drug find

    Crime A digital scale was found in the glove box and meth in his wallet

    Police shocked by drivers speeding through school zones

    Police shocked by drivers speeding through school zones

    News It comes in the same week teenager Danielle Butterfield was killed.

    Local Partners