Council News

Ipswich Budget: No more waste, mismanagement vows city boss

Hayden Johnson
by
25th Jun 2019 11:30 AM
THIS budget ends the memorabilia purchases, waste and blatant mismanagement of Ipswich City Council's finances, administrator Greg Chemello has declared.

In his first and only scheduled budget as Ipswich administrator, Mr Chemello said the council ship "needed to be turned towards a different direction".

"One that is based on the principles of accountability, effectiveness, efficiency and... transparency and ethical and legal behaviour," he said.

This year's 1.4 per cent rise in the average residential general rate is 1.1 percentage points lower than last year's 2.5 per cent increase.

REVEALED: Rate rise, millions spent in city's largest budget

Mr Chemello said his lower rise could be attributed to disciplined financial management.

"There are significant efficiencies we can gain just by operating better," he said.

"I had to oversee a change of focus in terms of council finances.

"Without doubt, money had been wasted, lost, unaccounted for, frittered away and, in some instances, completely mismanaged.

"There will be no more memorabilia bought with ratepayers' money."

Mr Chemello was reluctant to analyse previous budgets, but cited the mall redevelopment as one reason for the city's high rates.

"Once component of that is clearly the CBD," he said.

"The McGrath Nicol report back in March showed we're down $78 million over the last ten years.

"As a percentage of rates, that's a lot."

