Chemello reveals vision to restore pride before 2020 poll

A PLAN has been formed to implement positive and ethical change before Ipswich City Council's 2020 elections.

Vision 2020 is the council's plan to address urgent and important issues and implement positive, ethical change before March 2020.

Administrator Greg Chemello said the plan would help the council "become an exemplar which our communities will be proud of once again and other councils strive to emulate".

In the past month the council has held two internal strategy sessions and also run a number of business improvement focus groups.

"The goal of these sessions was to flesh out the key issues facing council, agree on priorities, consider solutions, and put together a plan that will help us to bring about proper and ethical practice with a positive culture for Ipswich City Council," Mr Chemello said.

"This program will be implemented under the three pillars of operational reform, business transformation program and major city projects.

"We have also reviewed and updated council's standing committee structure so it aligns with the five Advance Ipswich themes of economic development, communities, growth and infrastructure, environment, and governance."

Mr Chemello said it was vital the council looked at the community as well as its own internal operations.

"While it's important that we focus on internal processes, it's also imperative that we continue to engage with the community to ensure we understand your needs and aspirations," he said.

"With this objective in mind, we've conducted a review of how we can do this better, and recently announced the formation of five new community reference groups that align with the Advance Ipswich themes as a primary way for council to seek the community's input."

Expressions of interest to establish memberships in the groups, which will each consist of between 12 and 20 residents, will be called early in the New Year.