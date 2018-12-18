Chemello releases blueprint to change council before 2020

A BLUEPRINT to implement positive ethical change within Ipswich City Council before the arrival of 11 new councillors in 2020 has been released.

Titled Vision 2020, the council has released the transformation plan to address priority issues and implement positive change before the next local government elections.

The transformation program consists of 18 separate projects across the council's operations and governance.

Interim administrator Greg Chemello and acting chief executive officer Charlie Dill presented the broad strategy to council staff in a series of workshops last week.

"Vision2020 is our blueprint to establish this council as an exemplar from which other councils can learn and strive to emulate,” Mr Chemello said.

He said a number of mayors and senior officers from other local governments were expecting and hoping Ipswich City Council would lead the way in local governance reforms in the next 15 months.

Vision2020 has been created from a series of staff focus groups and discussions with industry and community leaders about how the council could be a local government "that the Ipswich community can again respect and trust”.

The council's poor culture and governance were cited by the Crime and Corruption Commission and Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe during the three-month dismissal dilemma.

Mr Chemello said a considerable amount of work had already been done by council departments to address the day-to-day running of the council.

He said there would continue to be a heavy focus on major city projects such as development of Ipswich's CBD, waste, roads and the creation of a new planning scheme.

"It is important that we manage considerable policy, procedural and operational change within a healthy council culture,” he said.

"This means we have to stick to 'confide recte agens', which means 'be confident in doing right'; council's motto for 158 years.”