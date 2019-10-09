Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A young chef turned violent after a drunken New Year's argument.
A young chef turned violent after a drunken New Year's argument. Monique Preston
Crime

Chef's New Year's meltdown 'nothing short of thuggery'

by Angela Kelly
8th Oct 2019 7:13 PM | Updated: 9th Oct 2019 9:07 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A YOUNG chef was lambasted in court and ordered to get help with anger management.

Trent Martin Black got into an alcohol-fuelled argument that turned physical in the early hours of New Year's Day.

He punched a man with a clenched fist, pushed him to the ground and beat him in Richmond St, Maryborough.

The 23-year-old father-of-two pleaded guilty to a charge of assault occasioning bodily harm.

Lawyer Travis George said his client was a young offender and was going through a break-up at the time of the assault.

"He is a chef and his anxiety got the better of him," he said.

"He has approached his previous employer and is able to go back to work.

"He has been on bail for 10 months and not re-offended.

"Hopefully when supervised, he won't offend."

The court heard that restitution was sought for the victim's dental repair, but Black had not paid a cent.

Mr George assured the court if his client returned to work, he could pay the restitution.

Magistrate Terry Duroux pointed his finger and raised his voice at the emotional chef.

"You need anger management courses desperately," Mr Duroux said.

"What you did was nothing short of thuggery.

"Your youth is in your favour, so I agree with Mr George, by the skin of his teeth."

Black was sentenced to nine months in prison with immediate parole and ordered to pay $750 restitution, with a conviction recorded.

"No ifs, no buts, no maybes. Get it sorted and get it sorted, sooner rather than later," Mr Duroux warned.

assault fccourt fccrime
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Rolling coverage: School closed, warnings for Glen Rock fire

    Rolling coverage: School closed, warnings for Glen Rock fire

    News RESIDENTS in Grandchester and Laidley have been warned to stay alert with crews monitoring the area for fires.

    RIPLEY FIRE: Centenary Hwy reopens, smoke warnings in place

    RIPLEY FIRE: Centenary Hwy reopens, smoke warnings in place

    Breaking The fire was traveling towards Ripley Town Centre.

    Queensland’s top teachers named

    premium_icon Queensland’s top teachers named

    Education Queensland’s most outstanding teachers for 2019 have been revealed

    IN COURT: Full names of 166 people in Ipswich court today

    premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 166 people in Ipswich court today

    Crime Every day the QT publishes a full list of those due in court.