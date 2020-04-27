Chef’s easy Macca’s hash brown recipe

Since we went into lockdown, many have been recreating their favourite restaurant meals to help pass the time.

With many people missing a Macca's brekkie, one clever cook has come up with a simple two-ingredient recipe for the brand's beloved hash browns.

TikTok user poppy_cooks, whose bio states she's a Michelin-trained chef, took on the task of making the crispy potato fritter at home, sharing her delicious-looking take on the McDonald's recipe with social media users.

First, grate a potato and dab it dry with a paper towel. Picture: TokTok / Poppy Cooks

Using a large potato and a single egg, Poppy began by grating the potato using a cheese grater and patting it down with a piece of paper towel.

Next she transferred the shredded potato onto a clean tea towel to wring out excess moisture.

"Put a little bit in at a time and squeeze the living life out of it! You'll be surprised by how much juice you get out of it," she said in the minute-long video.

This will make the potato dry, which is the secret to making the hash brown so crispy.

Poppy then cracked the egg over the dry potato shreds and made sure to put plenty of salt and pepper over the top before mixing it all together.

Season the dry, shredded potato and mix in an egg. Picture: TokTok / Poppy Cooks

"Give it a good ol' mush," Poppy added. "And get it shaped in your hand."

Once she had recreated the iconic long oval shape, Poppy placed the hash brown into a frying pan and cooked it on a medium to low heat.

While it might be tempting to whack it onto a high heat, Poppy recommends only flipping the hash brown when it's golden brown on one side.

To finish it off, Poppy tilted the pan so the hash brown was covered in the hot oil and crispy all over.

Fry on low to medium heat in enough oil so you can cover the hash brown when pan is tilted. Picture: TokTok / Poppy Cooks

"It was so good, I was so surprised by how well this worked and it's delicious," she finishes.

The simple hash brown tutorial has gone viral, receiving thousands of likes.

MAKE AN ENTIRE MACCA'S BREKKIE AT HOME

With the hash browns sorted, add a sausage and egg McMuffin and you've got a whole Macca's brekkie during isolation.

The fast-food chain recently released the recipe for those missing their favourite naughty breakfast, and it's so damn simple to follow countless people have taken to social media to share their attempts.

QUARANTINE BIG MAC 'BETTER THAN REAL DEAL'

It's not the only Macca's recipe that has proved popular in lockdown, with a mum recently unveiling her "quarantine Big Mac" - and people reckon it looks even "better than the real thing".

The savvy woman made the entire McDonald's classic, including the sesame seed buns, at home for her family.

Posting on the Homemade McDonald's Facebook group, the woman said "everyone seemed happy" with the meal.

A clever mum has revealed her recipe for a homemade Big Mac and fries and it went down a treat with others. Picture: Facebook

As for the recipe, she uses 500g of beef mince, a pinch of salt and makes the patties into shape using a rolling pin.

Next, she makes the Big Mac sauce with a mixture of mayonnaise, gherkin relish, garlic powder, onion powder, white wine vinegar, salt, yellow mustard and smoked paprika.

