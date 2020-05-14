Menu
The restaurant has come up with a creepy solution to social distancing. Picture: Instagram/@innatlittlewash
Food & Entertainment

Chef’s creepy social distancing solution

by Alexandra Deabler
14th May 2020 11:28 AM

A US restaurant is planning on reopening for dinner service later this month as Virginia begins phase one for non-essential businesses reopening - but some of its initial clientele might seem a little lifeless.

During the first phase of reopening, restaurants in the state will be allowed to have diners eat outside only, and patios are being limited to 50 per cent capacity.

However, The Inn at Little Washington, a Michelin 3-starred restaurant where the tasting menu starts at $US248 ($A384) per person, didn't want its coveted tables to go to waste during the mandate.

So chef Patrick O'Connell decided to seat a different crew - mannequins dressed in the finest fashions.

The debonair dolls are positioned so they appear to be dining at the tables or sitting on couches, seemingly in conversation, and probably discussing their luck at snagging a seat at the award-winning restaurant.

All jokes - and mannequins - aside, Mr O'Connell told the Washingtonian that his restaurant was taking the COVID-19 crisis seriously, and intends on keeping Washington, Virginia free of cases.

Rappahannock County, where Washington is located, currently has no confirmed deaths and only 10 positive cases.

The chef added that his staff were conducting deep cleaning and would be wearing face masks featuring another special touch - each mask will be designed with either Marilyn Monroe's signature smile or George Washington's chin.

 

This article originally appeared on Fox News and has been reproduced with permission

