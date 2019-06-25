Chef to dish up local flavours at first Eat Local Week meal

BIG FOODIE: Zachary Christensen is the new head chef at the Boonah Golf Club. He will be preparing the feast for the club's first Eat Local Week event on July 6.

CHEF Zachary Christensen knows a thing or two about local produce, and loves to plate up the freshest Scenic Rim flavours in his restaurant.

The 23-year-old from Rosevale is the new head chef at the Boonah Golf Club.

He completed his apprenticeship under Spicers Hidden Vale head chef Ash Martin, who is now a Scenic Rim food ambassador and recently featured on Masterchef.

Mr Christensen said he learnt some of his best skills from Mr Martin, which also contributed to his strong local knowledge of local farmers and produce.

"Coming from mum and dad's farm, I was the local kid and Ash was the one with the experience so we worked really well together - I knew things like where to get your local freshwater crayfish," he said.

"Mum and dad were dairy farmers - now they're beef farmers - so using local produce is what I always believed in and that's Ash's philosophy too."

Since taking the helm at the Boonah Golf Club's Bunkers Bar and Bistro, Mr Christensen has brought that same local knowledge to the table, launching a new winter menu.

"We live in an area where every farm grows something unique and we're geographically so central to everything," he said.

"We have got things like Summer Land Camels feta which I love using, and then you've got people like Rob Hinrichsen from Kalfresh, he's a family friend, Ants Fruit and Veg with their little baby beets, they're family friends... the list goes on."

It is these connections and the flair of local flavours which will feature at Boonah Golf Club's first Eat Local Week event, Graze Local.

The feast will include locally-sourced grazing tables and signature hors d'oeuvres.

Mr Christensen will prepare the meal, which will overlook the club's greens at 6pm on July 6.

Some sneak peek stand outs on the menu include Summer Land Camels camel milk panna cotta topped with The Lime Caviar finger lime perals, lemon meringue tart using homegrown lemons from Boonah Golf Club stalwart Anne Brown and Tarome slow cooked brisket with Kalfresh carrot puree and Moffatt Fresh Produce pickled onion.

You will have to be quick to reserve your seat, as bookings are required by June 30.

Tickets are $65 and can be bought by logging onto www.eatlocalweek.com.au.