Chef prepares big anniversary feast to say thanks

BIG FEAST: Promod Kumar, Aman Sharma and Nilloo Di Silva of Memories of India ahead of their restaurant's first birthday. Cordell Richardson

CHEF Aman Sharma always dreamed of owning his own restaurant where he could serve up traditional dishes from his homeland.

Last year, he achieved his goal and opened Memories of India in The Ulster building on Brisbane St.

In celebration of the restaurant's first anniversary this month, Mr Sharma is inviting the community to dine in and try new dishes created especially for the occasion.

"We are really excited about our first anniversary," he said.

"We wanted to do something different and special for our anniversary and we would like the Ipswich community to come and join us.

"There will also be jazz music and we will be organising henna tattoos as well."

Mr Sharma said the community had supported his restaurant from day one, something he is extremely grateful for.

"Since we opened, we have had a really good response from the Ipswich community," he said.

"Our business is growing every day. We have lots of people coming to dine in. People also love our takeaway and Uber Eats options as well.

"As a local business owner, I really appreciate all the support we have been given."

Mr Sharma said he knew from an early age he wanted to work in the hospitality industry and cook delicious food.

"When I was nine years old, I would go and work in my uncle's canteen," he said.

"My parents were also very supportive about me going to work in the hospitality industry.

"I think everyone who works in this industry dreams of someday opening their own restaurant."

Mr Sharma worked in five star hotels in India. When he moved to Australia in 2008, he completed a commercial cookery diploma.

He worked in several restaurants before taking the plunge and opening Memories of India.

Memories of India will host its first anniversary dinner on Sunday, October 13, from 4.30-9.30pm.

Prices are $35 a person.

Phone 34183369.