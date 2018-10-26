Menu
Celebrity chef Matt Golinski (back) put on a cooking demonstration at Redbank Plains State High School on Thursday.
Chef Matt Golinski cooks up a storm during school visit

Ashleigh Howarth
by
26th Oct 2018 12:13 AM
HOSPITALITY students from Redbank Plains State High School were treated to a masterclass in cooking when celebrity chef Matt Golinski visited their school.

Mr Golinski, a veteran chef with more than 30 years up his sleeve, was up at 3.30am yesterday to drive from the Sunshine Coast to Ipswich so he could host a two hour cooking demonstration for students and teachers.

Visiting schools is a passion of his, as it give him an opportunity to pass on a wide variety of skills and knowledge to the next generation.

"I really like teaching. It's a lot of fun," he said.

"I am still just as passionate about the job as I was 30 years ago.

 

Celebrity chef Matt Golinski put on a cooking demonstration at Redbank Plains State High School on Thursday.
"The whole idea of me being here is to inspire the kids, show them my passion and hopefully they will go away thinking this is a fun job.

"I bring along some interesting ingredients with me and then I show the kids how to cook them and how to plate them nicely. But I plate them all in different ways, so I take the same ingredients and I present it differently for each dish.

"All the kids were really excited to have me here."

Mr Golinski plated up an entree, main and dessert using duck breast, a whole snapper and a variety of fresh fruit and vegetables, focusing particularly on artichokes.

The avid foodie and television presenter will also be cooking up a storm at this weekend's Good Food and Wine Show, which will be held at the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre from October 26-28.

To find out more about the event, log onto www.goodfoodshow.com.au.

