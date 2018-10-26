Chef Matt Golinski cooks up a storm during school visit
HOSPITALITY students from Redbank Plains State High School were treated to a masterclass in cooking when celebrity chef Matt Golinski visited their school.
Mr Golinski, a veteran chef with more than 30 years up his sleeve, was up at 3.30am yesterday to drive from the Sunshine Coast to Ipswich so he could host a two hour cooking demonstration for students and teachers.
Visiting schools is a passion of his, as it give him an opportunity to pass on a wide variety of skills and knowledge to the next generation.
"I really like teaching. It's a lot of fun," he said.
"I am still just as passionate about the job as I was 30 years ago.
"The whole idea of me being here is to inspire the kids, show them my passion and hopefully they will go away thinking this is a fun job.
"I bring along some interesting ingredients with me and then I show the kids how to cook them and how to plate them nicely. But I plate them all in different ways, so I take the same ingredients and I present it differently for each dish.
"All the kids were really excited to have me here."
Mr Golinski plated up an entree, main and dessert using duck breast, a whole snapper and a variety of fresh fruit and vegetables, focusing particularly on artichokes.
The avid foodie and television presenter will also be cooking up a storm at this weekend's Good Food and Wine Show, which will be held at the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre from October 26-28.
To find out more about the event, log onto www.goodfoodshow.com.au.