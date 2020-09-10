Chef broke into Lockyer home while owners renovated

Ronan Ian Smith, 20, pleaded guilty to break and enter in Gatton Magistrates Court.

AN APPRENTICE chef who was spotted smashing the window of a Lockyer Valley home blamed his actions on the influence of his social group.

Gatton Magistrates Court heard that a witness saw Ronan Ian Smith, 20, and another person breaking into a house about 3.45pm on August 16.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Alister Windsor said the witness called police immediately.

“She said she had just seen two male persons enter a vacant house in Upper Lockyer,” Sgt Windsor said.

The court heard the home had been vacant at the time, as the owners were in the middle of renovating.

When police scouted out the scene, they saw a smashed side window and noticed the back door to the house was open.

“Police conducted a search but were unable to locate any people at that particular juncture,” Sgt Windsor said.

Inside the house, police found a bag of powder concrete, which had been sliced open and thrown around the bedroom.

“It didn’t appear at first instance that anything had been stolen,” Sgt Windsor said.

Fingerprints at the scene helped police link Smith to the offence after officers tracked down Smith’s partner in crime.

“Police spoke with a co-offender who has spoken to police and identified the defendant as a party to the offence,” Sgt Windsor said.

When police tracked him down, Smith told police “candidly” he had thrown an object through the window to gain entry to the house.

“(Smith) also located a small garden tool, which he had taken with him,” Sgt Windsor said.

Smith’s lawyer told Magistrate Howard Osborne

“He instructs me this is the result of him engaging in really reckless behaviour with people he is not proud to be in company with,” the lawyer said.

“He is very remorseful for his actions.”

Smith pleaded guilty to entering a dwelling and committing an indictable offence.

Mr Osborne told Smith it was the kind of behaviour the community wouldn’t tolerate.

“It is a serious offence for which people can be imprisoned – even young people like yourself,” Mr Osborne said.

Smith was served a 12-month term of probation.

No conviction was recorded.

