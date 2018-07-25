Menu
Queensland Health issued a recall for Blackall Gold Washed Rind 200g with a best before September 10, 2018 due to a high E. coli count.
Health

Cheese recalled due to E. coli threat

Michael Nolan
by
25th Jul 2018 9:02 AM

THE Queensland Department of the Health issued a product recall for Blackall Gold Washed Rind 200g items with a best before date of September 10, 2018.

The recall is due high E.coli count, which may cause illness if eaten.

Any consumers concerned about their health should seek medical advice or call 13 HEALTH (13 43 25 84).

Consumers should return the product to the place of purchase for a full refund.

The product has been available for sale at fresh food markets, grocers and selected IGA stores in Queensland.

For more information call the Woombye Cheese Company on 0413 808 489.

