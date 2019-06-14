Cheers to 100 years: Agnes has her first drink ever

Agnes Munt tried a beer for the first time on her 100th birthday.

Agnes Munt tried a beer for the first time on her 100th birthday. Rob Williams

AGNES Munt has proven you're never too old to tick off bucket list items after taking her first and only sip of beer on her 100th birthday.

For years the Ipswich resident told her family if she lived to see a century she would say cheers by raising a frothy glass, and today she was able to make that dream a reality.

Surrounded by her family and nurses from her home at Carinty Colthup Manor, the birthday girl nervously took a small sip of Pumpyard's popular brew - The Ipswich Challenger.

Agnes Munt tried a beer for the first time on her 100th birthday. Rob Williams

The Ipswich Challenger is a light English mild brew with notes of mandarin, green tea and spice.

While the taste may have taken her by surprise, the crowd erupted into a round of applause as the glass touched her lips.

Agnes' daughter Judy Payne described her mother as "a strong woman who does what she wants", which was why she never gave in to peer pressure to drink when she was younger.

"She just didn't want to drink or smoke. She was very firm on that," she said.

"My mother is a very opinionated woman and tells you things straight, and does what she likes. She has always been like that."

Agnes Munt tried a beer for the first time on her 100th birthday. Rob Williams

Agnes was born at the Pioneer Hotel in Linville, near Kilcoy - which was managed by her parents - on June 14, 1919.

She has lived all her life in Ipswich and in 1940 she married truck driver William "George" Munt. Together they had seven daughters and one son. She also raised one grandson.

Agnes' husband died in 1979, and four of her children have also passed away.

Ms Payne said she has many fond memories of her mother, and especially loved her cooking.

"She was an excellent cook and always made the most beautiful meals," she said.

"We also used to take bus trips together and go and play bingo."

Agnes enjoys puzzles, bus trips to shopping centres and visiting different places of interest with her daughters.

Her daughter believes the secret to living to 100 lies in her mother's strength and determination.

"Whenever mum used to go to the doctor she would come home and just throw the pills down the sink," she said, laughing.